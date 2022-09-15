Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $39.29

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.