Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $42.14

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $44.96 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.