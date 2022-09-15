AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of APP opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $914,943,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,999,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,208,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

