AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
AppLovin Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of APP opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $914,943,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,999,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,208,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.