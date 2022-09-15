Mizuho Increases Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $178.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

