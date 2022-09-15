AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $75.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

