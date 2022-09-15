Analysts Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT at $622.50

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $622.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.