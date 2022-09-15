Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $85.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

