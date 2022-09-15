Brokerages Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 465,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

