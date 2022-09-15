Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $10.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 632,582 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.39 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $717.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

