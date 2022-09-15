Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) PT at $11.44

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after buying an additional 2,293,995 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AG stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

