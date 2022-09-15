American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

