Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $81.17

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Palomar Stock Up 1.8 %

PLMR stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,164 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,242 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

