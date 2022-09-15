Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
