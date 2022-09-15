Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

