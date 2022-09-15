Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,402,975 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 499,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 312,906 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

