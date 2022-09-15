Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a negative rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

