Guggenheim Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $32.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 155.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDYA opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.