HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of HQY opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after acquiring an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

