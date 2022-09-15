HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.89. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 35.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $306,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 3,300 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,089.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,043,045.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

