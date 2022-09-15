Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $86.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $148,581.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,475.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

