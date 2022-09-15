eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of EGAN opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $250.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.31.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
