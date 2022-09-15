Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.63. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

