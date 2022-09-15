Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,357.39

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,357.39 ($28.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,354 ($28.44). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,384 ($28.81), with a volume of 89,634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KWS. Barclays lifted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,622.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,435.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

