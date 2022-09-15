Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.80.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

