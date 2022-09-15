Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 5,414.3% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
