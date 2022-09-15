Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 5,414.3% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

