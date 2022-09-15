Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Expands By 5,480.0%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 5,480.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:GCTAY opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
