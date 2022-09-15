Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Expands By 5,480.0%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 5,480.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:GCTAY opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

