Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.