NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 5,820.0% in August

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 5,820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NHMD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. NHMD has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

NHMD Company Profile

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

