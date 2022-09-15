AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VLVLY stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $12.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

