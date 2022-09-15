Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GTLL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Global Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Technologies (GTLL)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.