Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $22.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Clean Tech ETF (CTEC)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.