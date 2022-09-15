Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $22.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 422,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70,974 shares in the last quarter.

