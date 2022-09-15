Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.05.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.