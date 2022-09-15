Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.10. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

