Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.14.

MMSI stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 98,601 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,201,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

