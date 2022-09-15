Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile



Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

