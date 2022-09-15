Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Equities research analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.