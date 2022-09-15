Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

