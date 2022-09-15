Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $291.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.19.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

