Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

