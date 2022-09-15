Piper Sandler Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $775.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $692.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $697.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $611.98 and a 200-day moving average of $637.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 554,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,072,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

