Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Down 5.2%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.55). Approximately 46,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 158,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.58).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a market cap of £120.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.68.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
