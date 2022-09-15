Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Down 5.2%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.55). Approximately 46,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 158,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.58).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of £120.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.68.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Rating)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.