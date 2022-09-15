Analyzing Humacyte (HUMA) and Its Peers

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) is one of 269 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Humacyte to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million -$26.48 million -28.00 Humacyte Competitors $754.48 million $143.11 million 3.97

Humacyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 1 0 3 0 2.50 Humacyte Competitors 677 3567 10309 152 2.68

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 176.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.69%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte 1,437.40% -78.64% -31.73% Humacyte Competitors -4,225.43% -197.41% -33.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Humacyte beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

