a.k.a. Brands (AKA) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.32% 318.47% -7.66%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -13.77 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -6.26

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 167 1021 3303 46 2.71

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 298.88%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.31%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.