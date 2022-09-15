Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $53.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

MMP opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

