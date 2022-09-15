Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $88.38

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

