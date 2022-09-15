First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $187.33 Average PT from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

