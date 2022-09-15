Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $18.89

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Western Union has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

