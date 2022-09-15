Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT at $14,055.00

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14,055.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PDYPY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $60.01 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

