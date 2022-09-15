Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.96 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

