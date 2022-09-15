Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $108.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.79.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

