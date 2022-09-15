Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $34.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

